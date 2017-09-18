Got Tropical Storm Irma debris? County adds disposal locations, Wednesday operations

While Beaufort County will not be doing curbside pickup for Tropical Storm Irma debris, three sites have been established where that debris can be dropped off, according to a county news release.
Those sites are located:
▪ Ihly Farms, 66 Ihly Farm Road, Beaufort
▪ Pinckney Point, 651 Pinckney Colony Road, Bluffton
▪ Daufuskie, 99 Frances Jones Blvd., Daufuskie Island
Commercial vehicles should not use the debris sites, according to the release.
In addition adding the three disposal sites, the county is adding hours at its existing 11 convenience centers.
Typically closed on Wednesdays, the centers will be open from from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. this Wednesday, Sept. 20, according to a news release. Normal operating hours will resume Thursday.
Burning of certain types of a debris is permitted, but residents in unincorporated areas are asked to be mindful of Beaufort County’s rules for burning on residential properties:
▪ Outdoor burning of leaves, tree branches, yard trimmings, and other vegetative matter must be located no less than 75 feet away from any structure or road.
▪ The burning must occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
▪ The burning should be fully extinguished by 3 p.m. and shall not be allowed to smoke beyond that time.
▪ The burning shall be attended by a competent person from the time the fire is kindled until all embers of the fire have been extinguished; and the person shall have a garden hose connected to a constant water supply, or other fire extinguishing equipment readily available for use, in amounts that can prevent the spread of any open burning beyond the allowable area.
▪ Proper notification should be given to the State Forester by calling 1-800-895-7062.
For more information, call the Solid Waste and Recycling Office of the Beaufort County Public Works Department at 843-255-2736.
