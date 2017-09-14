Sea Pines residents might have trouble accessing the beach after Irma

More Videos

Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like. 5:51

Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like.

Pause
How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods 1:17

How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods

What we know about a Cory's Shearwater 0:39

What we know about a Cory's Shearwater

Here's what the Edisto Beach Police Department saw during and after Irma 2:16

Here's what the Edisto Beach Police Department saw during and after Irma

Here's what we know about that giant buoy that washed up near Coligny Beach 1:09

Here's what we know about that giant buoy that washed up near Coligny Beach

Was Tybee Island affected by Irma? See for yourself. 2:17

Was Tybee Island affected by Irma? See for yourself.

Here's what Hilton Head's south beaches looked like 2 days after Irma 2:09

Here's what Hilton Head's south beaches looked like 2 days after Irma

A look at South Forest Beach as hotels clean up after Irma 1:30

A look at South Forest Beach as hotels clean up after Irma

Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma 3:26

Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma

Irma has come and gone... and Sea Pines' South Beach Marina is just fine 2:00

Irma has come and gone... and Sea Pines' South Beach Marina is just fine

  • A look at South Forest Beach as hotels clean up after Irma

    Two days after Irma, South Forest Beach's dunes appeared to be holding up well. Workers were helping clean up debris from hotels on Wednesday afternoon.

Two days after Irma, South Forest Beach's dunes appeared to be holding up well. Workers were helping clean up debris from hotels on Wednesday afternoon. Mandy Matney mmatney@islandpacket.com
Two days after Irma, South Forest Beach's dunes appeared to be holding up well. Workers were helping clean up debris from hotels on Wednesday afternoon. Mandy Matney mmatney@islandpacket.com

Hurricane

Sea Pines residents might have trouble accessing the beach after Irma

By Alex Kincaid

akincaid@islandpacket.com

September 14, 2017 2:44 PM

Nineteen boardwalks and beach paths in Sea Pines are temporarily closed following damage and flooding from Tropical Storm Irma, according to a release from Sea Pines’ Community Services Associates, an organization that provides services to residents.

“We do have some beach walks that are still holding standing water,” Amanda Sutcliffe-Jones, director of communications for CSA, said Thursday. “So although the boardwalk may not be damaged, the beach walk that takes you there may be flooded.”

CSA is working with a contractor to make temporary repairs where possible, the release said.

Sutcliffe-Jones said the affected beach paths and boardwalks are managed by CSA, but there could be other damaged ones in Sea Pines that are overseen by timeshare companies.

Scott Liggett, the town’s director of public facilities and chief engineer, said previously the worst of Irma’s damage to beaches is a two-mile stretch on South Beach, which had already taken a hit from Hurricane Matthew last October. About 20 to 30 feet of beach was wiped away from Irma, he said.

Dunes have been breached across the island, he said. It is unknown how many cubic yards of sand have been lost, but Liggett said Thursday the town is working on surveying the area.

Town manager Steve Riley said the town is slowly inspecting the island, including boardwalks and beach paths. He urged people to be careful, though beaches reopened to the public on Wednesday.

Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22

Boardwalks closed because of damage:

42a – Duck Hawk and Oyster Catcher

41a - Oyster Catcher and Laughing Gull

41 – Laughing Gull and Spotted Sandpiper

40 – Spotted Sandpiper and Whistling Swan

39 – Whistling Swan and Red Cardinal

33a – Located Between #3 and #5 Beach Lagoon Road

31- Located Between #27 and #29 Beach Lagoon Road

29 – Located Between #41 and #43 Beach Lagoon Road

26 – Surf Scoter and Snowy Egret

25 – Snowy Egret and Black Skimmer

23 – Royal Tern and Piping Plover

22 – Piping Plover and Grey Widgeon

21 – Grey Widgeon and Marsh Wren

19 – Seaside Sparrow and Greenwing Teal

13 - Tower Beach Club

Beach paths closed because of flooding:

12 – Black Duck and Brown Pelican

45 – Sandhill Crane and Green Heron

46 – Ruddy Turnstone and Sandhill Crane

47 - Canvasback Road

Source: CSA email release

Related stories from The Island Packet

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Here's what the Edisto Beach Police Department saw during and after Irma

View More Video