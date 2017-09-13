Hilton Head beaches after Irma: Here’s a look at the damage, beach by beach

Irma’s wrath on Hilton Head’s beaches was visible from north end to south end Wednesday, but a two-mile stretch on South Beach in Sea Pines was hit the hardest, officials said.

Dunes were breached across the island by storm surges brought from Irma when it hit the Lowcountry on Monday, said Scott Liggett, town director of public projects and facilities, told the Island Packet Wednesday. But South Beach suffered the most damage.

Here’s a look at a few of Hilton Head’s beaches on Wednesday, just two days after Irma hit. Damage varied from south end to north end. We realize this isn’t all of Hilton Head beaches and we will update this as we get more reports and photos.