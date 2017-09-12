What grocery stores are open in Beaufort County Tuesday?

Last updated 11:35 a.m.
These are the grocery stores that we know are open Tuesday. Please email tmoss@islandpacket.com if you would like to be added to the list.
Bluffton
▪ Publix, 80 Baylor Drive and 101 Buckwalter Place Boulevard, until 7 p.m.
▪ Food Lion, 1008 Fording Island Road, until 8 p.m.
Hardeeville
▪ Publix, New River Crossing, 112 Nickle Plate Road, until 7 p.m.
▪ Walmart, 4400 U.S. 278
Hilton Head Island
▪ Piggly Wiggly, 1 N. Forest Beach Drive
▪ Publix, 45 Pembroke Drive and 11 Palmetto Bay Road, until 7 p.m.
▪ Harris Teeter, 33 Office Park Road, plans to open by 1 p.m.
Port Royal
▪ Bi-Lo, 860 Parris Island Gateway
▪ Piggly Wiggly, 1347 Ribaut Road, until 6 p.m.
Beaufort
▪ Bi-Lo, 2127 Boundary St.
▪ Walmart, 350 Robert Smalls Parkway
Lady’s Island
▪ Walmart, 265 Sea Island Parkway
▪ Publix, 61 Lady’s Island Drive, until 7 p.m.
