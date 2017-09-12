stock image
Hurricane

What grocery stores are open in Beaufort County Tuesday?

By Teresa Moss and Stephen Fastenau

tmoss@islandpacket.com

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

September 12, 2017 10:40 AM

Last updated 11:35 a.m.

These are the grocery stores that we know are open Tuesday. Please email tmoss@islandpacket.com if you would like to be added to the list.

Bluffton

▪ Publix, 80 Baylor Drive and 101 Buckwalter Place Boulevard, until 7 p.m.

▪ Food Lion, 1008 Fording Island Road, until 8 p.m.

Hardeeville

▪ Publix, New River Crossing, 112 Nickle Plate Road, until 7 p.m.

▪ Walmart, 4400 U.S. 278

Hilton Head Island

▪ Piggly Wiggly, 1 N. Forest Beach Drive

▪ Publix, 45 Pembroke Drive and 11 Palmetto Bay Road, until 7 p.m.

▪ Harris Teeter, 33 Office Park Road, plans to open by 1 p.m.

Port Royal

▪ Bi-Lo, 860 Parris Island Gateway

▪ Piggly Wiggly, 1347 Ribaut Road, until 6 p.m.

Beaufort

▪ Bi-Lo, 2127 Boundary St.

▪ Walmart, 350 Robert Smalls Parkway

Lady’s Island

▪ Walmart, 265 Sea Island Parkway

▪  Publix, 61 Lady’s Island Drive, until 7 p.m.

