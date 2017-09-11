How worried do we need to be about the next high tide?

The next high tide for Beaufort County will be around 1:30 a.m. depending on your location.
The National Weather Service said Monday evening that this tide could bring between 2 and 3 feet of residual storm surge with it, which would be in addition to an 8-foot high tide. This could occur anywhere between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.
Storm surge experienced earlier Monday was around 4 feet. High tide was measured at Fort Pulaski, the nearest gauge to Beaufort County, to be 12.24 feet.
In comparison, high tide during Hurricane Matthew reached 12.5 feet at the same measuring station.
Comments