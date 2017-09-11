Here’s some Irma safety tips and info Hilton Head Fire & Rescue shared

Hilton Head Fire & Rescue offered the following safety tips and information to island residents weathering the Irma storm:
▪ Stay indoors and avoid driving, especially on bridges, because wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour have been reported in both northern and southern Beaufort County.
▪ Emergency operations on the island have resumed after being suspended Monday morning.
▪ Hilton Head Hospital is still closed.
▪ To report power outages and downed power lines, call Palmetto Electric Cooperative’s emergency number at 1-866-445-5551.
▪ Water services remain pressurized for Hilton Head’s public service districts.
▪ #IrmaHHI is the hashtag to use when posting storm photos to social media.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
Comments