Here’s some Irma safety tips and info Hilton Head Fire & Rescue shared

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

September 11, 2017 12:05 PM

Hilton Head Fire & Rescue offered the following safety tips and information to island residents weathering the Irma storm:

▪  Stay indoors and avoid driving, especially on bridges, because wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour have been reported in both northern and southern Beaufort County.

▪  Emergency operations on the island have resumed after being suspended Monday morning.

▪  Hilton Head Hospital is still closed.

▪  To report power outages and downed power lines, call Palmetto Electric Cooperative’s emergency number at 1-866-445-5551.

▪  Water services remain pressurized for Hilton Head’s public service districts.

▪  #IrmaHHI is the hashtag to use when posting storm photos to social media.

Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer

