In a Sept. 8 press conference, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced a mandatory evacuation for Beaufort County’s barrier islands.
In a Sept. 8 press conference, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced a mandatory evacuation for Beaufort County’s barrier islands. Maggie Angst mangst@islandpacket.com
In a Sept. 8 press conference, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced a mandatory evacuation for Beaufort County’s barrier islands. Maggie Angst mangst@islandpacket.com

Hurricane

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s next Irma briefing Monday afternoon

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

September 11, 2017 11:37 AM

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will hold a 2 p.m. press conference Monday on Hurricane Irma’s ongoing impact to the Palmetto State.

McMaster’s last press conference was held Sunday at 2 p.m.

On Friday night, McMaster called a mandatory evacuation for Beaufort County’s barrier islands: Hilton Head, Daufuskie, Hunting, Harbor and Fripp. Until lifted — a joint decision made by McMaster and county officials — the evacuation remains in effect.

Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Early morning Tropical Storm Irma conditions worsen at Bluffton's Alljoy Boat Landing

Early morning Tropical Storm Irma conditions worsen at Bluffton's Alljoy Boat Landing 4:29

Early morning Tropical Storm Irma conditions worsen at Bluffton's Alljoy Boat Landing
High winds, heavy rain at Hilton Head Plantation 0:31

High winds, heavy rain at Hilton Head Plantation
Tropical Storm Irma should keep you off the road, here's why 0:12

Tropical Storm Irma should keep you off the road, here's why

View More Video