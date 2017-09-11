S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s next Irma briefing Monday afternoon

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will hold a 2 p.m. press conference Monday on Hurricane Irma’s ongoing impact to the Palmetto State.
McMaster’s last press conference was held Sunday at 2 p.m.
On Friday night, McMaster called a mandatory evacuation for Beaufort County’s barrier islands: Hilton Head, Daufuskie, Hunting, Harbor and Fripp. Until lifted — a joint decision made by McMaster and county officials — the evacuation remains in effect.
