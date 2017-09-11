Emergency services restored on Hilton Head; flooding still a concern

Emergency services were restored on Hilton Head Island just after 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Services were suspended just after 9 a.m. because conditions were too dangerous for first responders to be on the road. During that time, seven calls came in for fire alarms.
Hilton Head Fire & Rescue chief Brad Tadlock said this does not mean it is safe for people to drive on the roads. He is still advising people stay indoors. Current wind speeds are sustained at 15-20 mph with gusts at about 30 mph, he said.
Tadlock said it is still possible services will be suspended again if conditions deteriorate. Right now, the main concern is flooding. Singleton Beach Road is flooded with about two feet of water, he said.
Hardeeville, which suspended emergency services about 10 a.m. due to high winds, restored them at noon. The city is also experiencing widespread power outages and downed trees.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
Comments