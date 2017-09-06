Effects from Hurricane Irma already apparent on Hilton Head beaches

Hilton Head Island is already seeing slightly larger than average waves from Hurricane Irma, National Weather Service meteorologist Carl Barnes said Wednesday.
“It is just started to reach our beaches,” Barnes said.
He said waves are about two to three feet high and expected to grow every day this week. Waves on Hilton Head Island average about 1 to 2 feet high, Barnes said.
By midday Friday waves will likely be about four to six feet high and could reach as high as 10 feet if the storm passes near the coast.
Tides could become stronger with each day as well, Barnes said.
“As we get into this weekend we will start seeing tidal levels during evening high tides,” he said. “We are going to start seeing some water on the roadways. Beyond Saturday it will depend on the track of the storm.”
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments