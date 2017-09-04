Still too early to say if Hurricane Irma’s path impacts Florida, Georgia, Carolinas

While Hurricane Irma is still swirling miles away in the Atlantic Ocean, the Category-Three storm poses a major threat to the East Coast, though what path the storm will take remains unknown.
“It is too early to determine what direct impacts Irma might have on the continental United States,” the National Hurricane Center reported. The Center noted areas such as the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, could be directly affected later this week.
Tropical weather track
Reload page every few hours for the latest tracking information.
Source: National Hurricane Center
Hurricane watches were posted for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saba, St. Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy, which could start to see hurricane and tropical storm conditions by late Tuesday.
The National Hurricane Center forecasts three days out and projections show the storm currently about 610 miles east of the Leeward Islands, moving west at 14 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, as of the 8 a.m. Monday morning advisory.
Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Irma is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 storm as it approaches the Leeward Islands.
Accuweather, which forecasts further out than three days, projects several different storm paths.
“A landfall in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas is all in the realm of possibilities,” Accuweather reported.
The threat to South Florida is gradually increasing as Irma strengthens, the Miami Herald reported.
There is a chance the storm will curve northward and miss the East Coast entirely. Irma could also take a more southern track and brush Cuba.
The NHC recommends that anyone in hurricane prone areas keep an eye on the system, and ensure they have their hurricane plans ready. Here’s a Lowcountry hurricane preparedness guide.
Tropical storm timelines
2016
2017
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
Comments