‘We can’t feed our kids:’ Here’s how Bluffton might help tiny Texas town hit by Harvey

Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey The residents of Bluffton are coming together to help a tiny Texas town called Shoreacres that's been devastated by flooding from Hurricane Harvey. The town had received nearly 42 inches of rain by Wednesday. The residents of Bluffton are coming together to help a tiny Texas town called Shoreacres that's been devastated by flooding from Hurricane Harvey. The town had received nearly 42 inches of rain by Wednesday. Ashley Jean Reese, areese@islandpacket.com Submitted video by Desiree Vargas, Nicole Hebert Brown and LuLu Ann.

