Nearly a year after Hurricane Matthew, Hilton Head waits for more than $20 million from FEMA

The town of Hilton Head announced Monday it has received an additional $10.8 million in reimbursements from the federal government for Hurricane Matthew recovery, according to a release.
To date, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has reimbursed the town $12,553,843, the release said. The town is expecting about $24.5 million more from FEMA.
Total federal reimbursement is expected to be $38 million, $37 million of which should come from FEMA, town officials said previously.
On Aug. 14, the town received its first FEMA reimbursement check for $1.3 million. Since then, the town has received checks for $6.7 million, $3.9 million and $49,280, according to John Troyer, director of finance.
The town so far has spent more than $46 million on recovery from the Oct. 8 hurricane and expects the total cost to exceed $66 million, the release said. To fund recovery, the town used disaster and other reserves, and a $20 million short-term note.
In a recent video update, town manager Steve Riley said certain capital improvement projects, including the Coligny Park project, have been put on hold because of a lack of cash flow after depleting reserves for hurricane recovery. The Town Council recently approved a five-year, 5-mill property tax increase to replenish the town’s hurricane recovery fund.
Some state funding has been approved for the town, but amounts have not yet been finalized, Monday’s release said.
