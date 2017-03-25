Hurricane

March 25, 2017 8:00 AM

Three weeks out from Heritage, will Harbour Town be ready for the big boats?

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

Almost six months after Hurricane Matthew tore through Hilton Head Island, Harbour Town Yacht Basin is “coming along, but not there yet,” according to harbormaster Nancy Cappelmann.

“We’ve been working on this since Oct. 10, and we’re confident all the docks will be ready by April 10,” Cappelmann said Friday.

Only property owners are docked in the marina now, she said, with 13 of the 100 boat slips filled. She hopes to re-open the yacht basin to the public by the first week in April. She said 72 docks/boat slips have been rebuilt and are ready to go.

“Every dock in our harbor had damage of some sort, so we’ve come a long way,” Cappelmann said.

She said her crew has been working hard over the last five months and is confident that all 100 docks will be ready for the island’s biggest event of the year — The RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament — set April 10-16.

“The docks will be ready and will have running water but unfortunately won’t have power, which is a long process we’re hoping to complete in the next three to six months,” she said. “We have 25 slips already reserved for the Heritage and are vtrying to sell them all.”

The docks will be ready to host those big, beautiful 100-foot luxury yachts, a signature event of the tournament.

But the Harbour Town Pier, a prime photo-taking spot of the RBC Heritage, won’t be ready for the event this year.

“We’re hoping the pier will be ready by June,” Cappelmann said.

Mandy Matney: 843-706-8147, @MandyMatney

'We're moving forward': Harbour Town repairs continue apace

Harbormaster Nancy Cappelman discusses, on Jan. 26, 2017, the progress that has been made in repairing Harbour Town Yacht Basin, which has been closed since being ravaged by Hurricane Matthew on Oct. 8, 2016.

Jay Karr The Island Packet

Floating and submerged debris frequently seen in area waters since Hurricane Matthew

Harbour Town Yacht Basin harbormaster Nancy Cappelmann and Ed Johnson, caption of Palmetto Bluff's excursion boat, Grace, talk, on Nov. 16, 2016, about the problem of floating and submerged debris in local waters since the hurricane struck on Oct. 8.

Jay Karr The Island Packet

Here's what Harbour Town Yacht Basin looks like recently months after Matthew

Four months after Hurricane Matthew devastated Harbour Town's Yacht Basin, the area is starting to look normal again. Boats are slowly starting to fill up the popular Hilton Head Island spot.

Mandy Matney mmatney@islandpacket.com

View from the 18th green at Harbour Town Golf Links

Island Packet reporter Erin Heffernan gives a Facebook Live view from the 18th green at the Harbour Town Golf Links after hurricane Matthew.

Erin Heffernan The Island Packet

A first look at damage to Harbour Town caused by Hurricane Matthew

After the road to Harbour Town in Sea Pines was finally cleared of debris on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, the Island Packet took a tour around the yacht basin with CSA president Bret Martin.

Jay Karr The Island Packet

Hurricane

5 months after Hurricane Matthew, Harbour Town Yacht Basin has 'come along way'

