Three weeks out from Heritage, will Harbour Town be ready for the big boats?

Almost six months after Hurricane Matthew tore through Hilton Head Island, Harbour Town Yacht Basin is “coming along, but not there yet,” according to harbormaster Nancy Cappelmann.
“We’ve been working on this since Oct. 10, and we’re confident all the docks will be ready by April 10,” Cappelmann said Friday.
Only property owners are docked in the marina now, she said, with 13 of the 100 boat slips filled. She hopes to re-open the yacht basin to the public by the first week in April. She said 72 docks/boat slips have been rebuilt and are ready to go.
“Every dock in our harbor had damage of some sort, so we’ve come a long way,” Cappelmann said.
She said her crew has been working hard over the last five months and is confident that all 100 docks will be ready for the island’s biggest event of the year — The RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament — set April 10-16.
“The docks will be ready and will have running water but unfortunately won’t have power, which is a long process we’re hoping to complete in the next three to six months,” she said. “We have 25 slips already reserved for the Heritage and are vtrying to sell them all.”
The docks will be ready to host those big, beautiful 100-foot luxury yachts, a signature event of the tournament.
But the Harbour Town Pier, a prime photo-taking spot of the RBC Heritage, won’t be ready for the event this year.
“We’re hoping the pier will be ready by June,” Cappelmann said.
Mandy Matney
