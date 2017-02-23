Hurricane

February 23, 2017 10:22 AM

Crane arrives to remove beached boats from Palmetto Bay Marina

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

A long-awaited crane rolled onto private property Thursday morning at Palmetto Bay Marina to remove boats stranded from Hurricane Matthew, despite not having approval from the owner of the private land.

Representatives with Florida-based Big ’Um Decks N’ Docks have said they were tired of waiting for approval from land owner Keith Miller.

Five boats are expected be removed from a muddy marsh area, included several boats that served as homes for its owners.

The boat owners have been struggling since the Category 2 hurricane hit nearly five months ago to get their beached boats removed.

This story will be updated.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Hurricane

