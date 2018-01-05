Driving Friday morning? Here’s where the icy patches are in Beaufort County

More Videos 1:51 Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday Pause 2:53 Golf cart-pulled sleds, snowball juggling and other ways to enjoy a Southern snow day 2:52 'This is what they call safe:' Truck driver stuck on icy I-95 in SC for over 12 hours 0:30 Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning 0:49 Here's what a Lowcountry landmark looked like covered in snow on St. Helena 1:49 When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles 1:55 Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years 0:42 Here's what U.S. 278 looked like near Sun City around 8 a.m. Thursday 1:12 Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry 0:56 How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'This is what they call safe:' Truck driver stuck on icy I-95 in SC for over 12 hours Jason Holmes said he was stuck on I-95 in South Carolina for at least 12 hours — not counting a 2-hour stop at a truck stop — following Wednesday's snowstorm. "This doesn't seem safe to me," he says in the video, referring to all of the other truck drivers stopped on the side of the icy roads. Jason Holmes said he was stuck on I-95 in South Carolina for at least 12 hours — not counting a 2-hour stop at a truck stop — following Wednesday's snowstorm. "This doesn't seem safe to me," he says in the video, referring to all of the other truck drivers stopped on the side of the icy roads. Jason Holmes Submitted

