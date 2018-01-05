More Videos

Weather

Driving Friday morning? Here’s where the icy patches are in Beaufort County

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

January 05, 2018 06:13 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Ice and snow that melted on Beaufort and Jasper county roads in Thursday’s sunshine has refrozen overnight, and drivers are urged to use caution during Friday morning’s commute.

Beaufort and Jasper counties are under a winter weather advisory until 11 a.m. Friday, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service in Charleston.

Treacherous travel conditions due to black ice are likely through the morning in southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia, the weather service said.

S.C. Department of Transportation said elevated roadways and bridges are the most vulnerable to freezing.

Ice patches were reported Friday morning in Beaufort and Jasper counties on the following highways:

▪ U.S. 17

▪ U.S. 21

▪ U.S. 278

▪ S.C. 3

▪ S.C. 46

▪ S.C. 116

▪ S.C. 170

▪ S.C. 336

▪ S.C. 462

▪ S.C. 652

▪ S.C. 802

▪ Secondary roads

In a news release, SCDOT also asked motorists to be alert for slow-moving equipment applying deicing materials. Crews will be focused on maintaining the interstate and key primary routes and bridges.

Just before 6 a.m., the temperature at the Hilton Head Airport was 27 degrees.

Wind and cold temperatures could drop the wind chill as low as 10 degrees in some areas.

Temperatures likely won’t rise above freezing until around noon, the weather service said.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103, @lisawilsonIPBG

