These Beaufort County grocery stores are closing early Wednesday

Some area grocery stores will be closing early as freezing rain, sleet and snow begin to impact Beaufort County and the area remains under a winter storm warning.
Here’s a list that will be updated throughout the day.
In Bluffton:
▪ Food Lion: currently open but monitoring conditions.
▪ Kroger at Belfair Towne Village: currently open (and open 24 hours).
▪ Publix at Buckwalter Place: closed; reopening at 9 a.m. Thursday.
▪ Publix at Bluffton Commons at Belfair: closing at noon Wednesday, reopening at 9 a.m. Thursday.
In Okatie:
▪ Food Lion at Okatie Village: currently open and unsure of whether it will close early.
On Hilton Head Island:
▪ Harris Teeter at Main Street Village: open.
▪ Piggly Wiggly at Coligny Plaza: open.
In Beaufort:
▪ Bi-Lo at Beaufort Town Center: closed; will reopen Thursday at a time to be determined.
▪ Food Lion on Shanklin Road: currently open till further notice, and evaluating weather tomorrow.
On Lady’s Island:
▪ Food Lion at Sams Point Road: currently open but monitoring conditions.
In Port Royal:
▪ Piggly Wiggly: closing at 12 p.m. Wednesday; open regular hours Thursday.
In Hardeeville:
▪ Publix at New River: closed; will reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday.
This story will be updated.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
