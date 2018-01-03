Stock photo of plastic bags in a grocery cart.
These Beaufort County grocery stores are closing early Wednesday

By Wade Livingston

wlivingston@islandpacket.com

January 03, 2018 11:01 AM

Some area grocery stores will be closing early as freezing rain, sleet and snow begin to impact Beaufort County and the area remains under a winter storm warning.

Here’s a list that will be updated throughout the day.

In Bluffton:

▪ Food Lion: currently open but monitoring conditions.

▪ Kroger at Belfair Towne Village: currently open (and open 24 hours).

▪ Publix at Buckwalter Place: closed; reopening at 9 a.m. Thursday.

▪ Publix at Bluffton Commons at Belfair: closing at noon Wednesday, reopening at 9 a.m. Thursday.

In Okatie:

▪ Food Lion at Okatie Village: currently open and unsure of whether it will close early.

On Hilton Head Island:

▪ Harris Teeter at Main Street Village: open.

▪ Piggly Wiggly at Coligny Plaza: open.

In Beaufort:

▪ Bi-Lo at Beaufort Town Center: closed; will reopen Thursday at a time to be determined.

▪ Food Lion on Shanklin Road: currently open till further notice, and evaluating weather tomorrow.

On Lady’s Island:

▪ Food Lion at Sams Point Road: currently open but monitoring conditions.

In Port Royal:

▪ Piggly Wiggly: closing at 12 p.m. Wednesday; open regular hours Thursday.

In Hardeeville:

▪ Publix at New River: closed; will reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday.

This story will be updated.

Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston

