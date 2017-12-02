How to see this spectacular holiday meteor shower as it lights up the Lowcountry sky

More Videos 0:48 NASA's tips for best Perseid meteor shower viewing Pause 18:05 Fly through the International Space Station! 0:39 Has a holiday wreath helped reduce fires on Hilton Head? Here are the numbers 0:41 Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her? 0:40 Where can you see alligators, egrets and dolphins? 3 top Lowcountry locations 1:01 An aerial tour of Hunting Island 0:48 Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 0:27 Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 1:17 Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods 1:09 Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Embers from a Rock Comet Earth will soon be passing through a stream of debris from "rock comet" 3200 Phaethon, source of the annual Geminid meteor shower. Forecasters expect as many as 120 meteors per hour when the shower peaks. NASA discusses what a rock comet is in this video from 2014. Earth will soon be passing through a stream of debris from "rock comet" 3200 Phaethon, source of the annual Geminid meteor shower. Forecasters expect as many as 120 meteors per hour when the shower peaks. NASA discusses what a rock comet is in this video from 2014. Science@NASA NASA

