SC travelers: You may need a passport to fly in the US next year

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 18, 2017 10:54 AM

If you have a South Carolina driver’s license and are planning to take a domestic flight after Jan. 22, you might want to have a passport on hand just in case.

Here’s what the Department of Homeland Security website says: Starting on that date, passengers with a driver’s license issued by a state that is not compliant with the Real ID Act will need to show an alternative form of identification to board a flight.

Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses are currently not available in South Carolina.

The S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles’ website says the state is working to get an extension through next October and expects to be issuing Real ID-compliant licenses and IDs in the first quarter of next year.

Travelers planning trips at the beginning of the year should keep in mind that it can take four to six weeks to get a passport, according to the State Department’s website.

Besides a passport, other forms of ID that may be used to get through security include: a U.S. military ID, a permanent resident card (“green card”) or a federally recognized tribal-issued photo ID, among others, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

For more information about getting or renewing a passport, visit https://travel.state.gov.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

