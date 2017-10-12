This Lowcountry minister pleaded guilty for touching church members. Now there are new accusers.

A Walterboro minister is under investigation after video surfaced that shows him allegedly touching underage girls inappropriately during services, according to WCSC television station.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division began investigating the Rev. Ralph Stair, 84, on Oct. 2, WCSC reports. The video, which had been posted on YouTube, is narrated by a man who says he used to belong to the church, Overcomer Ministry.
Walterborolive.com reported that another video posted on the same day focused on a young woman who alleged she was targeted by Stair.
No charges have been filed against the minister.
Stair pleaded guilty to assault and battery in 2004 after being charged with touching two young church members, according to Walterborolive.com. He was sentenced at that time to two 30-day jail terms.
