South Carolina

This Lowcountry minister pleaded guilty for touching church members. Now there are new accusers.

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 12, 2017 9:58 AM

A Walterboro minister is under investigation after video surfaced that shows him allegedly touching underage girls inappropriately during services, according to WCSC television station.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division began investigating the Rev. Ralph Stair, 84, on Oct. 2, WCSC reports. The video, which had been posted on YouTube, is narrated by a man who says he used to belong to the church, Overcomer Ministry.

Walterborolive.com reported that another video posted on the same day focused on a young woman who alleged she was targeted by Stair.

No charges have been filed against the minister.

Stair pleaded guilty to assault and battery in 2004 after being charged with touching two young church members, according to Walterborolive.com. He was sentenced at that time to two 30-day jail terms.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sen. Graham tells Trump: We have to deliver or we're dead

    Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham shares the advice that he gave President Donald Trump about his tweeting and the recent back and forth Tweeting the president has had with Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee. Graham, who was on Hilton Head Island on Wed., Oct. 11, 2017 for the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce 22nd Annual State of the Region Luncheon, gave a few minutes to the media prior to speaking.

Sen. Graham tells Trump: We have to deliver or we're dead

Sen. Graham tells Trump: We have to deliver or we're dead 1:01

Sen. Graham tells Trump: We have to deliver or we're dead
SC National Guard heads to Puerto Rico to aid in Maria recovery 1:02

SC National Guard heads to Puerto Rico to aid in Maria recovery
Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby 0:46

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

View More Video