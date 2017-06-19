Multiple people continue to fall to the ground shortly after the shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach that sent several people to the hospital. Video provided by Bubba Hinson on Facebook
Multiple people continue to fall to the ground shortly after the shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach that sent several people to the hospital. Video provided by Bubba Hinson on Facebook

South Carolina

June 19, 2017 9:24 AM

‘Myrtle Beach is turning into a dumpster fire’: After weekend shootings, these tourists say they’re done with SC beach destination

By Graham Cawthon

gcawthon@islandpacket.com

After three shootings injured eight people this weekend in Myrtle Beach, some tourists say they won’t be back to the popular beach destination.

And some of those tourists are readers right here in the Lowcountry.

Myrtle Beach: Officials load a victim into ambulance after Ocean Boulevard shooting

Law enforcement and EMS officials load a victim into an ambulance shortly after the Ocean Boulevard shooting on Sunday, June 18, 2017.

Video provided by Bubba Hinson on Facebook

News of the rash of violent crime exploded on The Island Packet’s Facebook page Sunday, with more than 1,200 people sharing a post about the shootings.

Here’s a sample of what folks had to say. Will Myrtle Beach remain a vacation destination for you? Leave a comment below the article to let us know.

Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Myrtle Beach: People scream, fall to ground shortly after Ocean Boulevard shooting

View More Video