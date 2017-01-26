When dog people don’t do it for you: SC bar to host speed dating for cat lovers

Are you a single cat lover on the prowl for other feline-loving friends and potential partners?
You might want to plan a trip to Charleston in February.
Pounce Cat Cafe, a wine bar where you can hang out with adoptable cats, is hosting an event called “cat people speed dating” on Feb. 9. It’s pretty much exactly what you think it is — a night of mingling with other people who like cats, along with time for cat cuddling.
And yes, it’s a real thing.
According to the cafe’s Instagram, the event will connect you with “all of the coolest cat people in Charleston!”
Tickets to the cat event of the season are $25 per person, including two drinks, 20 matches with “potential cat friends,” and lots of kitty snuggles.
The Post and Courier reported Wednesday that “ only women have signed up so far.”
