Rough roads in paradise

Horse Sugar Lane is one of many dirt roads on the island that becomes a muddy mess when it rains. (Jay Karr/Staff photo)
Despite native islanders' long-standing pleas for their dirt roads to be paved, the Town of Hilton Head Island has made little progress in accomplishing the task. Instead, it has spent generously on other non-basic services and projects.
This landmark "Regional/Urban Design Assistance Team" study published in 1995 claimed the town failed to meet its obligations to taxpayers partly because it did not provide paved streets for all residents | READ
