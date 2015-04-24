Special Reports

April 24, 2015 5:45 PM

Rough roads in paradise

By Dan Burley and Rebecca Lurye

The Island Packet

Horse Sugar Lane, a small dirt road off of Fish Haul Road, on April 16, 2015. (Jay Karr/Staff photo)

Horse Sugar Lane is one of many dirt roads on the island that becomes a muddy mess when it rains. (Jay Karr/Staff photo)

Despite native islanders' long-standing pleas for their dirt roads to be paved, the Town of Hilton Head Island has made little progress in accomplishing the task. Instead, it has spent generously on other non-basic services and projects.

In-depth
Rough roads in paradise
On the Hilton Head Island you don't know, bumpy, flood-prone dirt roads are a way of life for some | READ
Why is it so hard?
The long and winding path to paving Jonesville Road
It took six years, $600,000 and clearing legal claims from 500 property owners to get a mile of dirt road paved | READ
Where they stand
Town council positions on funding
Where do the mayor and town council members stand on funding options to pave more dirt roads on Hilton Head Island? | READ
Editorial
Town of Hilton Head obligated to get dirt roads paved
Much of a groundbreaking 1995 report on native islanders' needs has been ignored | READ
The study
Twenty years later, sewer, roads 'obligations' unmet
Much of a groundbreaking 1995 report on native islanders' needs has been ignored | READ
Map
Where are the unpaved and unsewered roads?
Our interactive map locates unpaved and unsewered streets on Hilton Head Island, including who owns them and, in many cases, how many homes are served by them | READ
Beyond roads
Lack of sewer access or help with sewer tie-ins a related frustration
On the northern part of Hilton Head, it's a struggle to maintain septic systems, connect to sewers | READ
Update: Septic system overflows
USCB biologist: Septic systems on Hilton Head put public at risk
The failing septic systems that dot Hilton Head Island neighborhoods don't just smell bad. They also put residents at risk, a local biologist says. | READ
Document
Browse the RUDAT study of 1995
This landmark "Regional/Urban Design Assistance Team" study published in 1995 claimed the town failed to meet its obligations to taxpayers partly because it did not provide paved streets for all residents | READ
Document
Charles Jarrett's 10-year follow-up to the RUDAT study
This paper presented Feb. 4, 2006, poses the question: Why were so few of the RUDAT study recommendations followed? | READ

