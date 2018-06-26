The Beaufort County Republican runoff as it happens: what to know before you cast your vote

So far, it's been a slow day at the polls for the Republican runoff elections in Beaufort County.

Although exact numbers aren't determinable at this point, Marie Smalls, the county's director of the Board of Voter Registration and Elections, said some of the turnout trouble has been rooted in the initial primary elections two weeks ago.

"People have been confused on whether they voted Democrat or Republican in the (June 12) primary," she said.

The significance of the issue is that voters that opted to vote on the Democrat ticket on June 12 are not eligible to vote in today's Republican runoff. Anyone that voted Democrat two weeks ago who attempts to vote again today will be turned away.

However, Smalls emphasized that any voter — Democrat or Republican — that did not vote on June 12 is eligible to cast their ballot today in the Republican runoff. The same goes for Republicans that voted in the first round of elections.

Other than that, Smalls says there have been no serious issues so far. She says polls close at 7:00 p.m. tonight, but anyone in line by the 7:00 deadline will be allowed to vote.

The races on the Republican ballot today include the gubernatorial showdown between incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster and his opponent, John Warren. The state attorney general race is also up for grabs, and on a local level, Beaufort County Council District 9, which includes most of Bluffton and all of Daufuskie Island, will have one of Mark Lawson or Mike Raymond as its Republican nominee come November.

While it's impossible to know exactly when results will come out, Smalls says the county always tries to publish a preliminary update.

"We at least try to push out the first set of precinct results by 8:00 (p.m.)," she said.

All voters must present a valid government-issued ID. To figure out the address of your polling precinct, check out the map below.

This post will be updated throughout the day.