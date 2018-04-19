Want to vote on the Beaufort Co. school referendum Saturday? Here's what you need to know

Beaufort County voters go to the polls Saturday to decide whether the Beaufort County School District can borrow up to $76 million to primarily relieve student overcrowding in Bluffton by building a new school — likely for elementary and middle school students — as well as by expanding two existing schools. The proposal would also expand career and technical education course offerings at three high schools.





The ballot question

Shall the Board of Education of the School District of Beaufort County, South Carolina (the “School District”) be empowered to issue, at one time or from time to time, general obligation bonds of the School District in a total principal amount not to exceed $76,000,000, the proceeds of which shall be used to finance the costs (including architectural, engineering, legal and related fees) of acquiring, constructing, improving, equipping and expanding school facilities within the School District, as follows:

Classroom Additions to Existing Facilities

River Ridge Academy

May River High School

Constructing and Equipping of New Facilities

A new school in Bluffton

New career and technical education building at Beaufort High School, Bluffton High School and Hilton Head Island High School

How much will each project cost?

The official ballot language does not specify. Estimates from district officials put the projects at:

New school in Bluffton: $44.3 million. While the school board has not voted on grade configuration or capacity size of the new school, the district plans to recommend a PreK-8 configuration with a 1,000-student capacity and room for a 400-student expansion in the future, according to district spokesman Jim Foster. The school would sit adjacent to May River High on land that has already been paid for with proceeds approved in a 2008 referendum. The school will relieve the overcrowding at elementary schools in Bluffton's New Riverside area. Both Pritchardville Elementary and River Ridge will have mobile classrooms next school year to offset overcapacity within the buildings.

May River High expansion: $11.7 million. A 20-classroom addition would increase the building capacity from 1,400 to 1,800 students.

River Ridge Academy expansion: $5 million. A 16-classroom addition would bump building capacity from 1,013 to 1,400 students.

CATE buildings at Beaufort High School, Bluffton High School and Hilton Head Island High School. Each school would get a $5 million, four-classroom facility where students would take classes in different career "pathways," such as automotive technology and culinary.

What is the cost to me?

According to a tax calculator on the Beaufort County School District’s website, a primary resident with a home valued at $200,000 would pay an additional $18.32 in taxes annually. Whether that amount would change over the 25-year life of the bonds depends on a number of factors, including future property tax reassessments, other bonds being retired and new industry moving into the county. The district's website also includes a tax calculator for vehicles, boats, business property and second properties.

If the proposal passes

The school district will borrow up to $76 million in 25-year bonds to begin paying for the projects. The two school expansions will be tackled first, district officials said.

If the questions fails

Homeowners will see no tax increase. The school board will consider other proposals to address school growth such as redistricting, mobile classrooms and larger class sizes. The board could also use its “8 percent” funds, which wouldn't require voter approval, for construction.

The board decided in December to add mobile classrooms as a short-term solution for River Ridge Academy and Pritchardville Elementary. Even with the mobiles, district officials expect overcrowding. River Ridge's capacity in the 2018-19 school year will hover around 110 percent and Pritchardville's will be at 102 percent capacity. The district says an optimal school capacity is 85 percent.

Where to vote

To find your precinct, visit https://bit.ly/1f7x4MF.

Precinct(s) Polling Location

Beaufort 1, 2, & 3 Charles L Brown Activity Center



1001 Hamar Street Burton 1A Burton Wells Recreation Center



1 Middleton Recreation Dr Burton 1B & 3 Robert Smalls International Academy



43 W.K. Alston Rd Burton 1C & 1D Shanklin Elementary School



121 Morall Dr. Burton 2A & 2B



Community Bible Church (Youth Center)



638 Parris Island Gateway Burton 2C Love House Ministries



423 Parris Island Gateway Chechessee 1 Ruth M. Fields Medical Center



721 Okatie Hwy. Chechessee 2



Ruth M. Fields Medical Center



721 Okatie Hwy. Lady's Island 1A Lady's Island Middle School



30 Cougar Drive Lady's Island 1B Lady's Island Elementary School



73 Chowan Creek Bluff Rd. Lady's Island 2A Coosa Elementary School



45 Middle Rd. Lady's Island 2B & 2C David Smith Community Center



140 Coosaw River Dr. Lady's Island 3A & 3C Tidal Creek Fellowship



290 Brickyard Point Rd. Lady's Island 3B Lady's Island Airport Building



39 Airport Cir. Mossy Oaks 1A Cornerstone Christian Church



2301 First Blvd. Mossy Oaks 1B Beaufort Middle School



2501 Mossy Oaks Rd. Mossy Oaks 2 Mossy Oaks Elementary School



2510 Mossy Oaks Rd. Port Royal 1 & 2



YMCA of Beaufort



1801 Richmond Ave Dale /Lobeco Davis Elementary School



364 Keans Neck Rd Seabrook 1 Beaufort County Public Works



120 Shanklin Rd. Seabrook 2 Whale Branch Middle School



2009 Trask Pkwy. Seabrook 3







Grays Hill Full Gospel Deliverance Church



147 Bruce K. Smalls Drive

Sheldon 1 Elijah Washington Medical Center



211 Paige Point Rd. Sheldon 2 Booker T. Washington Community Center



182 Booker T. Washington Cir. Saint Helena 1A St. Helena Branch Library



6355 Jonathan Francis, Sr. Rd Saint Helena 1B Scott Community Center



242 Scott Hill Rd. Saint Helena 1C Dataw Isl. Club Community Center



43 Marina Dr. Saint Helena 2A St. Helena Elementary School



1025 Sea Island Pkwy. Saint Helena 2B Gloria Potts Community Center



130 Seaside Rd. Saint Helena 2C Fripp Island Community Center



205 Tarpon Blvd. Daufuskie Jane Hamilton School



48 Ole Haig Point Rd. Hilton Head 1A & 1B HH School for Creative Arts



10 Wilborn Rd. Hilton Head 2A Indigo Pines



110 Gardner Dr. Hilton Head 2B & 3 Hilton Head Library



11 Beach City Rd. Hilton Head 2C Indigo Hall Facility (Indigo Run)



101 Indigo Run Dr. Hilton Head 4A & 4B The Cypress Club



20 Lady Slipper Ln. Hilton Head 4C, 4D, & 5B Plantation House



235 Seabrook Dr. Hilton Head 5A



Plantation House



235 Seabrook Dr. Hilton Head 5C



Plantation House



235 Seabrook Dr. Hilton Head 6



Port Royal Golf Club



10 Clubhouse Dr Hilton Head 7A & 9B Christ Lutheran Church



829 William Hilton Pkwy Hilton Head 7B Arts Center of Coastal Carolina



14 Shelter Cove Ln Hilton Head 8 & 11 St. Luke's Church



50 Pope Ave Hilton Head 9A TidePointe, A VI Community



700 Tidepointe Way Hilton Head 10 Spanish Wells Club



1 Bran's Point Rd. Hilton Head 12 The Seabrook



300 Woodhaven Dr. Hilton Head 13



The Seabrook



300 Woodhaven Dr. Hilton Head 14, 15A, & 15B



St. Luke's Church



50 Pope Ave Belfair Belfair Fitness & Sports



1 Union Ct. Bluffton 1A, 1B, & 1C Bluffton Library



120 Palmetto Way Bluffton 1D, 2A, & 2E



Bluffton Library



120 Palmetto Way Bluffton 2C & 2D Pritchardville Elementary



9447 Evan Way Moss Creek



Moss Creek Club House (Card Room)



100 Devil’s Elbow Lane Bluffton 3 Bluffton Recreation Center



61B Ulmer Rd. Bluffton 2B, 4B, 4C, & 4D Buckwalter Recreation Center



905 Buckwalter Pkwy Bluffton 4A, 5A, & 5B



Lord of Life Lutheran Church



351 Buckwalter Pkwy Rose Hill Colleton Point Club House



1 Pavilion Point Dr. Sun City 1 & 2



Magnolia Hall



672 Cypress Hill Dr. Sun City 3 & 4



Magnolia Hall



672 Cypress Hill Dr. Sun City 5 & 6 Magnolia Hall



672 Cypress Hill Dr. Sun City 7 & 8



Magnolia Hall



672 Cypress Hill Dr.

For more information on the school board's referendum, visit https://bit.ly/2H8YES0.