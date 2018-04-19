Roadside signs for and against Saturday's school bond referendum as photographed on Wednesday, April 18, 2019 along S.C. 170 in Okatie.
Roadside signs for and against Saturday's school bond referendum as photographed on Wednesday, April 18, 2019 along S.C. 170 in Okatie.

Want to vote on the Beaufort Co. school referendum Saturday? Here's what you need to know

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

April 19, 2018 03:37 PM

Beaufort County voters go to the polls Saturday to decide whether the Beaufort County School District can borrow up to $76 million to primarily relieve student overcrowding in Bluffton by building a new school — likely for elementary and middle school students — as well as by expanding two existing schools. The proposal would also expand career and technical education course offerings at three high schools.

The ballot question

Shall the Board of Education of the School District of Beaufort County, South Carolina (the “School District”) be empowered to issue, at one time or from time to time, general obligation bonds of the School District in a total principal amount not to exceed $76,000,000, the proceeds of which shall be used to finance the costs (including architectural, engineering, legal and related fees) of acquiring, constructing, improving, equipping and expanding school facilities within the School District, as follows:

Classroom Additions to Existing Facilities

River Ridge Academy

May River High School

Constructing and Equipping of New Facilities

A new school in Bluffton

New career and technical education building at Beaufort High School, Bluffton High School and Hilton Head Island High School

How much will each project cost?

The official ballot language does not specify. Estimates from district officials put the projects at:

  • New school in Bluffton: $44.3 million. While the school board has not voted on grade configuration or capacity size of the new school, the district plans to recommend a PreK-8 configuration with a 1,000-student capacity and room for a 400-student expansion in the future, according to district spokesman Jim Foster. The school would sit adjacent to May River High on land that has already been paid for with proceeds approved in a 2008 referendum. The school will relieve the overcrowding at elementary schools in Bluffton's New Riverside area. Both Pritchardville Elementary and River Ridge will have mobile classrooms next school year to offset overcapacity within the buildings.
  • May River High expansion: $11.7 million. A 20-classroom addition would increase the building capacity from 1,400 to 1,800 students.
  • River Ridge Academy expansion: $5 million. A 16-classroom addition would bump building capacity from 1,013 to 1,400 students.
  • CATE buildings at Beaufort High School, Bluffton High School and Hilton Head Island High School. Each school would get a $5 million, four-classroom facility where students would take classes in different career "pathways," such as automotive technology and culinary.

What is the cost to me?

According to a tax calculator on the Beaufort County School District’s website, a primary resident with a home valued at $200,000 would pay an additional $18.32 in taxes annually. Whether that amount would change over the 25-year life of the bonds depends on a number of factors, including future property tax reassessments, other bonds being retired and new industry moving into the county. The district's website also includes a tax calculator for vehicles, boats, business property and second properties.

If the proposal passes

The school district will borrow up to $76 million in 25-year bonds to begin paying for the projects. The two school expansions will be tackled first, district officials said.

If the questions fails

Homeowners will see no tax increase. The school board will consider other proposals to address school growth such as redistricting, mobile classrooms and larger class sizes. The board could also use its “8 percent” funds, which wouldn't require voter approval, for construction.

The board decided in December to add mobile classrooms as a short-term solution for River Ridge Academy and Pritchardville Elementary. Even with the mobiles, district officials expect overcrowding. River Ridge's capacity in the 2018-19 school year will hover around 110 percent and Pritchardville's will be at 102 percent capacity. The district says an optimal school capacity is 85 percent.

The Beaufort County School District presented eight possible short-term solution to the overcrowding issues the schools are facing this year. Ashley Jean Reeseareese@islandpacket.com

Where to vote

To find your precinct, visit https://bit.ly/1f7x4MF.

Precinct(s)

Polling Location

Beaufort 1, 2, & 3

Charles L Brown Activity Center

1001 Hamar Street

Burton 1A

Burton Wells Recreation Center

1 Middleton Recreation Dr

Burton 1B & 3

Robert Smalls International Academy

43 W.K. Alston Rd

Burton 1C & 1D

Shanklin Elementary School

121 Morall Dr.

Burton 2A & 2B

Community Bible Church (Youth Center)

638 Parris Island Gateway

Burton 2C

Love House Ministries

423 Parris Island Gateway

Chechessee 1

Ruth M. Fields Medical Center

721 Okatie Hwy.

Chechessee 2

Ruth M. Fields Medical Center

721 Okatie Hwy.

Lady's Island 1A

Lady's Island Middle School

30 Cougar Drive

Lady's Island 1B

Lady's Island Elementary School

73 Chowan Creek Bluff Rd.

Lady's Island 2A

Coosa Elementary School

45 Middle Rd.

Lady's Island 2B & 2C

David Smith Community Center

140 Coosaw River Dr.

Lady's Island 3A & 3C

Tidal Creek Fellowship

290 Brickyard Point Rd.

Lady's Island 3B

Lady's Island Airport Building

39 Airport Cir.

Mossy Oaks 1A

Cornerstone Christian Church

2301 First Blvd.

Mossy Oaks 1B

Beaufort Middle School

2501 Mossy Oaks Rd.

Mossy Oaks 2

Mossy Oaks Elementary School

2510 Mossy Oaks Rd.

Port Royal 1 & 2

YMCA of Beaufort

1801 Richmond Ave

Dale /Lobeco

Davis Elementary School

364 Keans Neck Rd

Seabrook 1

Beaufort County Public Works

120 Shanklin Rd.

Seabrook 2

Whale Branch Middle School

2009 Trask Pkwy.

Seabrook 3



Grays Hill Full Gospel Deliverance Church

147 Bruce K. Smalls Drive

Sheldon 1

Elijah Washington Medical Center

211 Paige Point Rd.

Sheldon 2

Booker T. Washington Community Center

182 Booker T. Washington Cir.

Saint Helena 1A

St. Helena Branch Library

6355 Jonathan Francis, Sr. Rd

Saint Helena 1B

Scott Community Center

242 Scott Hill Rd.

Saint Helena 1C

Dataw Isl. Club Community Center

43 Marina Dr.

Saint Helena 2A

St. Helena Elementary School

1025 Sea Island Pkwy.

Saint Helena 2B

Gloria Potts Community Center

130 Seaside Rd.

Saint Helena 2C

Fripp Island Community Center

205 Tarpon Blvd.

Daufuskie

Jane Hamilton School

48 Ole Haig Point Rd.

Hilton Head 1A & 1B

HH School for Creative Arts

10 Wilborn Rd.

Hilton Head 2A

Indigo Pines

110 Gardner Dr.

Hilton Head 2B & 3

Hilton Head Library

11 Beach City Rd.

Hilton Head 2C

Indigo Hall Facility (Indigo Run)

101 Indigo Run Dr.

Hilton Head 4A & 4B

The Cypress Club

20 Lady Slipper Ln.

Hilton Head 4C, 4D, & 5B

Plantation House

235 Seabrook Dr.

Hilton Head 5A

Plantation House

235 Seabrook Dr.

Hilton Head 5C

Plantation House

235 Seabrook Dr.

Hilton Head 6

Port Royal Golf Club

10 Clubhouse Dr

Hilton Head 7A & 9B

Christ Lutheran Church

829 William Hilton Pkwy

Hilton Head 7B

Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

14 Shelter Cove Ln

Hilton Head 8 & 11

St. Luke's Church

50 Pope Ave

Hilton Head 9A

TidePointe, A VI Community

700 Tidepointe Way

Hilton Head 10

Spanish Wells Club

1 Bran's Point Rd.

Hilton Head 12

The Seabrook

300 Woodhaven Dr.

Hilton Head 13

The Seabrook

300 Woodhaven Dr.

Hilton Head 14, 15A, & 15B

St. Luke's Church

50 Pope Ave

Belfair

Belfair Fitness & Sports

1 Union Ct.

Bluffton 1A, 1B, & 1C

Bluffton Library

120 Palmetto Way

Bluffton 1D, 2A, & 2E

Bluffton Library

120 Palmetto Way

Bluffton 2C & 2D

Pritchardville Elementary

9447 Evan Way

Moss Creek

Moss Creek Club House (Card Room)

100 Devil’s Elbow Lane

Bluffton 3

Bluffton Recreation Center

61B Ulmer Rd.

Bluffton 2B, 4B, 4C, & 4D

Buckwalter Recreation Center

905 Buckwalter Pkwy

Bluffton 4A, 5A, & 5B

Lord of Life Lutheran Church

351 Buckwalter Pkwy

Rose Hill

Colleton Point Club House

1 Pavilion Point Dr.

Sun City 1 & 2

Magnolia Hall

672 Cypress Hill Dr.

Sun City 3 & 4

Magnolia Hall

672 Cypress Hill Dr.

Sun City 5 & 6

Magnolia Hall

672 Cypress Hill Dr.

Sun City 7 & 8

Magnolia Hall

672 Cypress Hill Dr.

For more information on the school board's referendum, visit https://bit.ly/2H8YES0.

Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer

