Want to vote on the Beaufort Co. school referendum Saturday? Here's what you need to know

Beaufort County voters go to the polls Saturday to decide whether the Beaufort County School District can borrow up to $76 million to primarily relieve student overcrowding in Bluffton by building a new school — likely for elementary and middle school students — as well as by expanding two existing schools. The proposal would also expand career and technical education course offerings at three high schools.
The ballot question
Shall the Board of Education of the School District of Beaufort County, South Carolina (the “School District”) be empowered to issue, at one time or from time to time, general obligation bonds of the School District in a total principal amount not to exceed $76,000,000, the proceeds of which shall be used to finance the costs (including architectural, engineering, legal and related fees) of acquiring, constructing, improving, equipping and expanding school facilities within the School District, as follows:
Classroom Additions to Existing Facilities
River Ridge Academy
May River High School
Constructing and Equipping of New Facilities
A new school in Bluffton
New career and technical education building at Beaufort High School, Bluffton High School and Hilton Head Island High School
How much will each project cost?
The official ballot language does not specify. Estimates from district officials put the projects at:
- New school in Bluffton: $44.3 million. While the school board has not voted on grade configuration or capacity size of the new school, the district plans to recommend a PreK-8 configuration with a 1,000-student capacity and room for a 400-student expansion in the future, according to district spokesman Jim Foster. The school would sit adjacent to May River High on land that has already been paid for with proceeds approved in a 2008 referendum. The school will relieve the overcrowding at elementary schools in Bluffton's New Riverside area. Both Pritchardville Elementary and River Ridge will have mobile classrooms next school year to offset overcapacity within the buildings.
- May River High expansion: $11.7 million. A 20-classroom addition would increase the building capacity from 1,400 to 1,800 students.
- River Ridge Academy expansion: $5 million. A 16-classroom addition would bump building capacity from 1,013 to 1,400 students.
- CATE buildings at Beaufort High School, Bluffton High School and Hilton Head Island High School. Each school would get a $5 million, four-classroom facility where students would take classes in different career "pathways," such as automotive technology and culinary.
What is the cost to me?
According to a tax calculator on the Beaufort County School District’s website, a primary resident with a home valued at $200,000 would pay an additional $18.32 in taxes annually. Whether that amount would change over the 25-year life of the bonds depends on a number of factors, including future property tax reassessments, other bonds being retired and new industry moving into the county. The district's website also includes a tax calculator for vehicles, boats, business property and second properties.
If the proposal passes
The school district will borrow up to $76 million in 25-year bonds to begin paying for the projects. The two school expansions will be tackled first, district officials said.
If the questions fails
Homeowners will see no tax increase. The school board will consider other proposals to address school growth such as redistricting, mobile classrooms and larger class sizes. The board could also use its “8 percent” funds, which wouldn't require voter approval, for construction.
The board decided in December to add mobile classrooms as a short-term solution for River Ridge Academy and Pritchardville Elementary. Even with the mobiles, district officials expect overcrowding. River Ridge's capacity in the 2018-19 school year will hover around 110 percent and Pritchardville's will be at 102 percent capacity. The district says an optimal school capacity is 85 percent.
Where to vote
To find your precinct, visit https://bit.ly/1f7x4MF.
Precinct(s)
Polling Location
Beaufort 1, 2, & 3
Charles L Brown Activity Center
Burton 1A
Burton Wells Recreation Center
Burton 1B & 3
Robert Smalls International Academy
Burton 1C & 1D
Shanklin Elementary School
Burton 2A & 2B
Community Bible Church (Youth Center)
Burton 2C
Love House Ministries
Chechessee 1
Ruth M. Fields Medical Center
Chechessee 2
Ruth M. Fields Medical Center
Lady's Island 1A
Lady's Island Middle School
Lady's Island 1B
Lady's Island Elementary School
Lady's Island 2A
Coosa Elementary School
Lady's Island 2B & 2C
David Smith Community Center
Lady's Island 3A & 3C
Tidal Creek Fellowship
Lady's Island 3B
Lady's Island Airport Building
Mossy Oaks 1A
Cornerstone Christian Church
Mossy Oaks 1B
Beaufort Middle School
Mossy Oaks 2
Mossy Oaks Elementary School
Port Royal 1 & 2
YMCA of Beaufort
Dale /Lobeco
Davis Elementary School
Seabrook 1
Beaufort County Public Works
Seabrook 2
Whale Branch Middle School
Seabrook 3
Grays Hill Full Gospel Deliverance Church
Sheldon 1
Elijah Washington Medical Center
Sheldon 2
Booker T. Washington Community Center
Saint Helena 1A
St. Helena Branch Library
Saint Helena 1B
Scott Community Center
Saint Helena 1C
Dataw Isl. Club Community Center
Saint Helena 2A
St. Helena Elementary School
Saint Helena 2B
Gloria Potts Community Center
Saint Helena 2C
Fripp Island Community Center
Daufuskie
Jane Hamilton School
Hilton Head 1A & 1B
HH School for Creative Arts
Hilton Head 2A
Indigo Pines
Hilton Head 2B & 3
Hilton Head Library
Hilton Head 2C
Indigo Hall Facility (Indigo Run)
Hilton Head 4A & 4B
The Cypress Club
Hilton Head 4C, 4D, & 5B
Plantation House
Hilton Head 5A
Plantation House
Hilton Head 5C
Plantation House
Hilton Head 6
Port Royal Golf Club
Hilton Head 7A & 9B
Christ Lutheran Church
Hilton Head 7B
Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
Hilton Head 8 & 11
St. Luke's Church
Hilton Head 9A
TidePointe, A VI Community
Hilton Head 10
Spanish Wells Club
Hilton Head 12
The Seabrook
Hilton Head 13
The Seabrook
Hilton Head 14, 15A, & 15B
St. Luke's Church
Belfair
Belfair Fitness & Sports
Bluffton 1A, 1B, & 1C
Bluffton Library
Bluffton 1D, 2A, & 2E
Bluffton Library
Bluffton 2C & 2D
Pritchardville Elementary
Moss Creek
Moss Creek Club House (Card Room)
Bluffton 3
Bluffton Recreation Center
Bluffton 2B, 4B, 4C, & 4D
Buckwalter Recreation Center
Bluffton 4A, 5A, & 5B
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
Rose Hill
Colleton Point Club House
Sun City 1 & 2
Magnolia Hall
Sun City 3 & 4
Magnolia Hall
Sun City 5 & 6
Magnolia Hall
Sun City 7 & 8
Magnolia Hall
For more information on the school board's referendum, visit https://bit.ly/2H8YES0.
