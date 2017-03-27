Native islanders call off planned protest at RBC Heritage tournament

A planned protest by native islanders at this year’s RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing has been called off.
The Hilton Head Island chapter of the National Action Network announced Monday that it will not be protesting at the event following a discussion of their concerns with town officials.
“We’re canceling our protest in favor of giving town officials several months to implement proposed changes to its restrictive Land Management Ordinance,” a press release states.
In an emotional meeting Tuesday, NAN officials approached the Town Council about the LMO regulations.
They said those regulations require native islanders to build infrastructure when dividing property. That requirement hinders the islanders ability to pass clear title to descendants, they said.
Town Council re-approved its 2017 priorities during that same meeting. Among them was a promise to look at the heirs’ property issue in any discussion about changing the LMO regulations.
