Here’s what happened at Tuesday’s rally against Sheriff Tanner in Old Town Bluffton

It was shortly after noon Tuesday when Eduardo Leyva tapped Eric Esquivel on the back.
“I really appreciate this, as the son of an immigrant,” Leyva told Esquivel. “I’m really scared.”
Leyva, 18, lives nearby and had seen the gathering of people along S.C. 46 near the Bluffton post office.
He thought it was an anti-immigrant rally. He was nervous, but decided to investigate.
Leyva was relieved to find that the more than 100 people holding American flags and handwritten signs were not there to protest undocumented immigrants.
They were there to express discontent with a recent request from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office to reinstate its partnership with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement division of the Department of Homeland Security under the 287(g) program.
“For any immigrant or Hispanic to see this,” he said, “it makes them feel much closer to the community.”
Esquivel, publisher of La Isla magazine on Hilton Head Island, had just addressed the crowd, which numbered around 80 shortly before noon when the event was scheduled to start, when he spoke with Leyva.
The lunchtime rally was one of two Tuesday organized by the Lowcountry Immigration Coalition, Lowcountry Indivisible and Beaufort S.C. Indivisible to protest Sheriff P.J. Tanner and the 287(g) program. The other, held outside the sheriff’s office’s headquarters in Beaufort at the same time, drew about 75 protesters.
Lisa Lemen with Lowcountry Indivisible said one of her group members did a headcount at the height of the event Tuesday and counted about 160 people.
Blaine Lotz, chairman of the Beaufort County Democratic Party, also spoke at the event, as did Rabbi Brad Bloom of Temple Beth Yam on Hilton Head Island, Dr. Doug Fletcher of First Presbyterian Church on Hilton Head and a number of protesters who shared stories and called for Tanner to be voted out of office in 2018.
A voice from the crowd yelled out that they would find someone to run against him.
Esquivel drew applause when he challenged Tanner’s previous comments that the 287(g) program had actually improved relations with the immigrant community when it was first activated in the county between 2008 and 2012.
“I disagree with that 100 percent,” he said over a loudspeaker.
Maureen Tilton of Okatie was among the protesters. Her father had emigrated to the United States from Cuba in the 1950s. She held a sign identifying her as the daughter of an immigrant.
“I feel strongly that Sheriff Tanner’s new policies will negatively impact the hard-working immigrants in our community that we depend on,” she said.
Another reason she came to protest during her lunch hour was that she has noticed an uptick in anti-immigrant sentiment locally and it worries her.
She said, for instance, that a man has been harassing her friend, a Bluffton woman who is here legally from Honduras.
He showed up outside the woman’s workplace and started taking pictures of her and her license plate.
“He started screaming ‘Immigrants! Go home!,” Tilton said.
On Tuesday, the protesters were met with some thumbs-down from drivers passing and a number of honks.
Leyva, the U.S.-born son of immigrants, has relatives who are undocumented. He said the immigrant community is “constantly living in fear.”
Leyva is a student at TCL on a scholarship, he said. He hopes to be a teacher, maybe fifth grade. He participates in the teacher cadet program at Bluffton High School, he said, where he’s learning the basics of leading a classroom.
He wondered why Tanner had singled out the immigration enforcement issue. From Leyva’s perspective, his town, Bluffton, seems to be thriving, and there doesn’t seem to be a crime “crisis,” he said.
“You feel singled out,” he said.
The protest took place near the Bluffton post office, where more immigrants have been going to get passports for their U.S.-born children recently, local immigration attorney Aimee Deverall told The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette on Tuesday.
“There’s a real fear that their children are going to be left behind,” Deverall said, explaining undocumented parents’ anxiety of being deported as President Donald Trump continues to lay out his immigration and border security policies, in line with campaign promises to crack down on illegal immigration and ramp up deportation efforts.
In addition to obtaining passports, immigrants are working with local attorneys to figure out power of attorney and guardianship in case they’re deported. They’re trying to find relatives who can take care of their kids if they’re forced to leave the country.
The groups protesting in Bluffton on Tuesday originally tried to assemble on Hilton Head Island but abandoned those efforts because of what organizers called “roadblocks” from the Town of Hilton Head and a “summons” from Tanner’s office to meet ahead of the protest. Organizers felt Tanner was trying to intimidate them. Tanner said he was trying to have an “educational moment” with them ahead of the rally to learn what they planned to protest, and how knowledgeable they were about 287(g).
Lowcountry Immigration Coalition’s George Kanuck said Tuesday morning that he didn’t expect see many members of the immigrant community at the protest.
Indeed, the crowd that gathered were mostly white and of retirement age.
“It’s Tuesday,” Kanuck said. “They’re working.”
And immigrants — legal and documented — are afraid, he said, something he worries Tanner “doesn’t grasp.”
“The sheriff is not a bad guy, he just has a distorted view,” Kanuck said, explaining that Tanner either didn’t understand “or is in denial” about immigrants’ fears during the county’s first iteration of 287(g), and how fear has resurfaced with the sheriff’s push to revive the task force.
Tanner hosted a news conference at 2 p.m. at the sheriff’s office’s Hilton Head station. Representatives from the organizers of the protest planned to drop off handwritten letters to the sheriff Tuesday afternoon. Lemen said there were hundreds of letters and postcards to deliver.
Regarding his hopes to revive the task force, Tanner said Thursday that he’d been receiving “a mixed bag” — “50-50” — of supportive and critical feedback from the public. When asked at the time if he planned to address that correspondence, he said the “mixed” nature of it made it difficult to know what to address.
