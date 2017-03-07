Hilton Head National redevelopment among topics at town hall meeting Tuesday night

Have a question about an issue in your neighborhood or want to voice your concerns about a particular project such as the Hilton Head National Golf Club redevelopment?
You’ll have your chance Tuesday evening in Bluffton.
Beaufort County Councilmen Michael Covert and Tabor Vaux will host a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. at the Bluffton Branch Library, 120 Palmetto Way.
“The agenda will include a discussion (about) happenings during the first 60 days of 2017, issues (the councilmen) will focus on in 2017, and projects that will impact their respected communities,” according to a county news release said.
Covert represents District 7, which encompasses portions of a the town of Bluffton and a swath of greater Bluffton west of Buck Island Road. Vaux represents District 9, which includes parts of Bluffton and areas south of May River Road.
For more information about the town hall, contact Covert at mcovert@bcgov.net or Vaux at tvaux@bcgov.net.
This story will be updated.
