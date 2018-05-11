Driver killed when SUV leaves highway, hits tree in Beaufort, Highway Patrol says

A fatal crash in Beaufort was reported Thursday night by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The accident happened around 7:50 p.m. on U.S. 21 near the highway's intersection with Parris Island Gateway, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones, spokesman for the agency.
A driver in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on U.S. 21 when the SUV went off the right side of the road, Jones said.
The driver then overcorrected, went off the left side of the road and struck a tree, he said.
Jones reported that the driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was trapped in the SUV and died at the scene.
The driver's name and age were not available early Friday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
