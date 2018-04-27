Expect delays on Hilton Head's south end because of this

Hilton Head Island drivers can expect continued delays on the south end through Saturday, May 5, according to a news release from the town.
Construction crews will be curbing and paving Office Park Road and Greenwood Drive, the release said. Work in that area has been ongoing since Tuesday.
Lane closures on Office Park Road and "temporary disruptions" to the right and left turn lanes from Greenwood Drive to Office Park Road are expected between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, April 30, the release said.
Drivers can expect to see signs, traffic control devices and flaggers, the release said.
