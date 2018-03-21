Back-to-back crashes, one involving an 18-wheeler, reported on SC highway to Savannah

Two crashes were reported in the Hardeeville area Wednesday afternoon near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The two, two-vehicle Speedway Boulevard or U.S. 17 crashes happened at about 3:45 p.m. and 4:20 p.m., Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said Wednesday afternoon. One of the crashes involved an 18-wheeler truck and a black car. The other crash involved a car and an SUV, initial information showed.
The crash involving the two smaller vehicles resulted in minor injuries, and at least one person was transported to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, Southern said.
Information on injuries suffered in the crash involving the semi-truck were not immediately available, Southern said. Initial information posted in the Highway Patrol’s real-time traffic information showed that crash also resulted in injuries.
The road was blocked for about an hour but was clearing shortly after 5 p.m.
