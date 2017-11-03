2 killed in head-on collision near Talmadge Bridge in Jasper County

Two people were killed when two vehciles hit head-on Thursday night on U.S. 17 in Jasper County near the state line, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The accident happened at 11:05 p.m. Thursday, and part of U.S. 17 near the Talmadge Bridge was closed for about seven hours as the Highway Patrol investigated.
A 2015 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling north on the highway when it collided head-on with a 2002 Ford Explorer traveling south, said Corp. Sonny Collins with the Highway Patrol.
Two back-seat passengers in the Equinox were not wearing seatbelts and were killed in the accident, he said. The Equinox’s driver and a front-seat passenger, along with the driver of the Explorer, were wearing seatbelts and were transported to a local hospital.
Information about their injuries was not available.
This story will be updated.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103
Comments