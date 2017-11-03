Stock image
Stock image

Traffic

2 killed in head-on collision near Talmadge Bridge in Jasper County

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

November 03, 2017 6:40 AM

Two people were killed when two vehciles hit head-on Thursday night on U.S. 17 in Jasper County near the state line, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at 11:05 p.m. Thursday, and part of U.S. 17 near the Talmadge Bridge was closed for about seven hours as the Highway Patrol investigated.

A 2015 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling north on the highway when it collided head-on with a 2002 Ford Explorer traveling south, said Corp. Sonny Collins with the Highway Patrol.

Two back-seat passengers in the Equinox were not wearing seatbelts and were killed in the accident, he said. The Equinox’s driver and a front-seat passenger, along with the driver of the Explorer, were wearing seatbelts and were transported to a local hospital.

Information about their injuries was not available.

This story will be updated.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • She sang at Bluffton Freedman's house dedication months before tragic car wreck

    The victim of Wednesday's fatal crash in Bluffton, Pressana Grant, performed at the Town of Bluffton's dedication ceremony for the Garvin-Garvey House dedication on June 22, 2017.

She sang at Bluffton Freedman's house dedication months before tragic car wreck

She sang at Bluffton Freedman's house dedication months before tragic car wreck 0:33

She sang at Bluffton Freedman's house dedication months before tragic car wreck
Ambulance responds to multi-vehicle crash in Bluffton 0:39

Ambulance responds to multi-vehicle crash in Bluffton
Here's what we know about Wednesday's fatal crash on Bluffton Parkway 1:16

Here's what we know about Wednesday's fatal crash on Bluffton Parkway

View More Video