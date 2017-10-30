Woman taken to hospital by helicopter after crashing SUV into tree line off US 278

A female driver was transported to the hospital by helicopter after she was involved in three separate crashes Monday morning before her SUV came to a stop in the treeline off U.S. 278 in Bluffton.
According to Joy Nelson, spokesperson for the Bluffton Police Department, the woman crashed into a sign and a parked car in Belfair Plaza before running off the road on U.S. 278 near Simmonsville Road around 7:15 a.m. when she came to a stop between two trees.
She was taken by helicopter to a hospital because she was in and out of consciousness, Nelson said.
Nelson did not know which hospital the woman was taken to. The woman was the only occupant inside the vehicle.
Firefighters, an ambulance and law enforcement responded to the scene, and the car crashed on the westbound side of U.S. 278, according to the Beaufort County traffic camera system.
