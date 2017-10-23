Motorcyclist killed in Hilton Head crash identified

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle Monday morning on Hilton Head Island.
Aunterio Tolbert, 22, of Hilton Head, was killed in the crash, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.
Tolbert, who was driving a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle, was traveling southbound on Spanish Wells Road near Miller Road just before 7 a.m. when a 2000 Honda mini van attempted to turn into a private drive in front of him, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Tolbert tried to pass vehicles behind the van as it turned and struck the van in the side while doing so, the patrol said. He was thrown from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet, the partrol said. He died at the scene.
The driver of the van, who was the only occupant, was not injured.
The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103
Comments