Have an opinion on U.S. 17? Speak out at a meeting in Hardeeville tonight

Local drivers have their first chance tonight to provide input on plans for roadway improvements along a busy stretch of U.S. 17.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation will host a public meeting on project from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hardeeville Elementary School, 150 Hurricane Alley, Hardeeville.
Among the improvements proposed is the widening of U.S. 17 from just past the S.C. 315 intersection to the Georgia line — also known as Speedway Boulevard — from two lanes to four.
The first hour of tonight’s meeting will be an informal discussion in which attendees can look at plans and ask questions of the project team.
The second hour includes a formal presentation and public comment period. Those wishing to make a 2-minute or less public comment should sign up before 6 p.m. at the public hearing. Written formal comments also will be accepted at the public hearing.
To view the plans online, visit http://arcg.is/2lI9IdN. The environmental document and other project information are available for public review at http://bit.ly/2kHFQdk.
This story will be updated.
