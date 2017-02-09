Traffic

February 9, 2017 6:32 AM

New Daufuskie Island ferry departure location, expanded schedule to start Monday

Starting Monday, the Daufuskie Island ferry will depart from Buckingham Landing, 35 Fording Island Road Exd., Hilton Head Island.

The new expanded ferry schedule:

From Buckingham Landing:

Daily departures at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. Additional 9 p.m. departure on Fridays only.

From Daufuskie Melrose Landing:

Daily departures at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. Additional 10:30 p.m. departure on Fridays only.

For more information, visit to http://www.daufuskieislandferry.com or call 843-940-7704.

