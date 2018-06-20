Dead or alive? 3 ways to spot the difference between a live sand dollar and souvenir

Have you ever scoured the beach hunting for that perfect sand dollar to take home as a souvenir? Or perhaps plucked one of them out of the water?

It could've been alive.

Many beachgoers don't realize that sand dollars are living creatures. They're a type of sea urchin in a class called Echinoids, or spiny skinned creatures. Live sand dollars are covered in tiny spines which help them move across the sea floor, and trap and transport food to their central mouths, according to the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

Taking home a live sand dollar from a South Carolina beach is illegal. On Hilton Head Island, you could be hit with a $500 fine.

So how can you tell if the sand dollar is still alive?

1. Flip it over

If you turn it upside down and see those tiny spines — and they're still moving — it's definitely alive. Those spines fall off quickly after the sand dollar dies, according to the Sanibel Sea School. If the sand dollar is burrowed into the sand, it's also a good indication that it's still living — they use their spines to dig into the sand and hide themselves from predators.

2. Check out the color

Live sand dollars don't look like those perfectly white "shells" you see in gift shops. The living creatures are much darker, usually somewhere between brown and purple. The white sand dollars you find are actually their skeletons, called tests. After the spines fall off, the sand dollars are eroded until just the test remains. Then the sun bleaches the tests, eventually turning them white, according to Mother Nature Network.

Unlike the souvenir, live sand dollars are usually a deep brown to purplish-red. Ashley Jean Reese

3. Look at your fingers

If you've been plucking sand dollars out of the surf, take a look at your fingers. Have they started turning yellow? A substance called echinochrome is produced by living sand dollars and while it's perfectly harmless, it will stain your fingers. Sanibel Sea School says a good way to tell if the sand dollar is still alive is to hold one gently in the palm on your hand for about a minute, and then check if your skin turned yellow.