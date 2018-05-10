Beachgoers evacuated from Hilton Head waters after shark sighting

Beachgoers on Hilton Head Island were quickly evacuated after a shark was seen in shallow water on Thursday.

A few sharks were spotted between about 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. going "back and forth" past multiple lifeguard stands along the shoreline near the Marriott Grande Ocean resort, according to Mike Wagner, operations manager for Hilton Head Island Shore Beach Service. No injuries were reported.

"We'll clear the water whether it's a 2-foot shark or bigger," Wagner said, adding it's best to take the precaution.

Sharks and stingrays are commonly spotted from the beach year-round, he said. He did not immediately have specific information about the size of the shark or its estimated distance from the beach.

