This manatee got lost in a cold Lowcountry river. Now she could help save her species

More Videos 0:39 This Lowcountry manatee was rescued from the cold. Now 'Carolina' returns to the wild Pause 2:02 How Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 0:34 'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:38 Something big could be coming to Port Royal, check it out 1:22 How did Burnt Church Road get its name? These Bluffton residents weigh in 0:44 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade 0:57 A freeze can kill Lowcountry plants. Here's how to save them 0:53 Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 0:41 There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated) 1:40 Paper, plastic or reusable? Lowcountry shoppers share their opinion Video Link copy Embed Code copy

This Lowcountry manatee was rescued from the cold. Now 'Carolina' returns to the wild 'Carolina' was part of a group of more than 10 manatees rescued from cold waters near Charleston on Nov. 28. She was relocated to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in Florida, where she received two months of rehab. On Wednesday, she was released back into the wild. 'Carolina' was part of a group of more than 10 manatees rescued from cold waters near Charleston on Nov. 28. She was relocated to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in Florida, where she received two months of rehab. On Wednesday, she was released back into the wild. Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Storyful

