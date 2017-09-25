Once oyster season begins, S.C. Department of Natural Resources asks harvesters to help rebuild South Carolina's oyster reefs by recycling your oyster shells.
Once oyster season begins, S.C. Department of Natural Resources asks harvesters to help rebuild South Carolina's oyster reefs by recycling your oyster shells. Erin Weeks/SCDNR
Once oyster season begins, S.C. Department of Natural Resources asks harvesters to help rebuild South Carolina's oyster reefs by recycling your oyster shells. Erin Weeks/SCDNR

Untamed Lowcountry

Why South Carolina’s shellfish harvesting season has been delayed

By Maggie Angst

mangst@islandpacket.com

September 25, 2017 3:48 PM

Tropical Storm Irma may be gone now, but it’s still managing to affect the waters off South Carolina’s coast.

Recreational harvesting of shellfish on coastal water has been delayed two weeks due to water quality impacts from Irma, a press release from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources said Monday.

DNR spokesperson Erin Weeks said the delay was put in place to give a “safe cushion” for shellfish harvesters and consumers.

“Storms like Tropical Storm Irma cause runoff from the land that sometimes includes things that can be dangerous to human health,” Weeks said. “Oysters are filter feeders, so if there are dangerous things in the water, they could also be in the oysters.”

This year’s harvest season for clams, oysters, mussels and other shellfish will open Oct. 15 and close May 15, unless conditions warrant extending or shortening the season, the press release said .

When the season opens Oct. 15, “it will be important for harvesters to check with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to verify whether any closures remain in effect,” the press release said.

Information on shellfish bed closures is available at 1-800-285-1618 and can be viewed on an interactive map at the DHEC website.

Recreational harvesters must have a Saltwater Recreational Fishing License. The recreation limit is two bushels of oysters and one-half bushel of clams in a day, limited two calendar days per seven-day period, the press release said.

Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters

Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters 0:32

Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters
What we know about a Cory's Shearwater 0:39

What we know about a Cory's Shearwater
Too close for comfort: Hilton Head woman photographs sharks swimming in the shallows 0:36

Too close for comfort: Hilton Head woman photographs sharks swimming in the shallows

View More Video

About Untamed Lowcountry

Untamed Lowcountry

If it swims, flies, creeps or grows in the Lowcountry, you can find it in Untamed Lowcountry.