‘It’s alarming’: Hilton Head baby sea turtles struggling with their hardest year yet. Here’s why

More Videos

Bluffton police are no match for suspects in car chase at speeds over 100 mph 1:18

Bluffton police are no match for suspects in car chase at speeds over 100 mph

Pause
Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her? 0:41

Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her?

Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 0:27

Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive

Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers 1:09

Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers

Here's where a Beaufort woman crawled to safety after attack 0:29

Here's where a Beaufort woman crawled to safety after attack

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:30

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter

One dog missing in Beaufort house fire 1:21

One dog missing in Beaufort house fire

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:52

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album 0:39

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched 3:12

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched

  • Here's what you need to know to help sea turtles survive nesting season

    It's officially sea turtle season in South Carolina. Here's what you need to know. Video footage from 2015 provided by Janie Lackman and the Fripp Island Turtle Team.

It's officially sea turtle season in South Carolina. Here's what you need to know. Video footage from 2015 provided by Janie Lackman and the Fripp Island Turtle Team. mmatney@islandpacket.com
It's officially sea turtle season in South Carolina. Here's what you need to know. Video footage from 2015 provided by Janie Lackman and the Fripp Island Turtle Team. mmatney@islandpacket.com

Untamed Lowcountry

‘It’s alarming’: Hilton Head baby sea turtles struggling with their hardest year yet. Here’s why

By Maggie Angst

mangst@islandpacket.com

August 29, 2017 04:38 PM

UPDATED August 30, 2017 10:35 AM

The process this sea turtle nesting season on Hilton Head Island is the same as every year:

1. During the night, an adult female loggerhead sea turtle makes her way out of the ocean and onto the beach to lay her nest.

2. The next morning, volunteers with the Hilton Head Island Turtle Protection Project mark the nest with orange tape and a sign that states that the hatchlings and turtles are “protected by federal and state laws.”

3. About two months later, hatchlings emerge from the nest and head into the ocean to begin their new life.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This year, however, an increasing number of hachlings are struggling to find their way back into the ocean.

So far this year, two nests have been poached and four nests have been tampered with due to human interaction.

Hatchlings from 36 nests have also been misoriented, most likely confusing artificial light for the moon, which guides them to the ocean.

In 2016, misorientation claimed just 7 nests.

This season, 319 nests were laid and about half of those have hatched.

But only halfway through the hatching season, the number of misorientations this year have already exceeded those recorded in the last three seasons combined.

“It’s alarming, because we’re coming across it way too much for our comfort,” said Amber Kuehn, manager of the Sea Turtle Protection Project. “I’m hoping it has to do with the typography of the beach more so than violations.”

The hatchlings navigate to the ocean by following the downward slope of the beach and moonlight reflected off the ocean's surface. But landward lights that are brighter than the moon can disorient the hatchlings and cause them to move in the opposite direction of the ocean.

Despite enforcement of a Hilton Head Island ordinance that states outside lights visible from the beach must remain off from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. May-October, tourists and residents still forget, Kuehn said.

“It’s a lack of education ... There’s a lot more people on the beach every year with flashlights and most don’t know that the red wavelength lights will help,” Kuehn said. “I understand that people want to feel safe with a light on the beach, just make it red.”

Related stories from The Island Packet

Kuehn believes a reduction of dunes due to Hurricane Matthew may also play a role in the increase of misorientations. “There’s not as much barrier between the lights and the hatchlings now,” she said.

Hilton Head Island is not the only beach town in South Carolina where hatchlings are having a hard time this year. Other beaches, including Edisto Beach, are experiencing an increase in misorientations as well.

Kuehn plans to include the steep increase in misorientations in her report to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources report at the end of the season.

“If they (DNR) feels like the lighting ordinance needs to be revisited, they’ll contact the town to find a solution,” she said. “It’s not a reprimand, it’s working to find a solution.”

As for the human interactions with nests, which include forced direction and ditches dug into the sand from the nest, Kuehn said it’s extremely harmful for the hatchlings.

“I think it’s curiosity and oblivion, because there’s a big ordinance sign that says federal law prohibits tampering,” she said. “I don’t want to think that these are intentional disturbances of nests. I just think people are curious, but what they don’t realize is that those hatchlings might not be ready to come out.”

Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Bluffton police are no match for suspects in car chase at speeds over 100 mph 1:18

Bluffton police are no match for suspects in car chase at speeds over 100 mph

Pause
Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her? 0:41

Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her?

Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 0:27

Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive

Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers 1:09

Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers

Here's where a Beaufort woman crawled to safety after attack 0:29

Here's where a Beaufort woman crawled to safety after attack

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:30

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter

One dog missing in Beaufort house fire 1:21

One dog missing in Beaufort house fire

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:52

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album 0:39

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched 3:12

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched

  • Watch "Harry-Etta" the Lowcountry shark get tagged. Now you can track her movements.

    This video shows the tagging of Harry-Etta, the 15th tiger shark, to be tagged by SC Department of Natural Resources biologists in St. Helena Sound located in South Carolina waters. Researchers were thrilled to find out that the shark is pregnant and may soon offer information to shark's habitats during gestation.

Watch "Harry-Etta" the Lowcountry shark get tagged. Now you can track her movements.

View More Video

About Untamed Lowcountry

Untamed Lowcountry

If it swims, flies, creeps or grows in the Lowcountry, you can find it in Untamed Lowcountry.