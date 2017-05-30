400-pound sea turtle gets disoriented, heads toward Hilton Head resort

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:40 Possible abuse of baby alligator caught on Snapchat, SCDNR investigates Pause 0:47 Classmates show kindness after girl falls off stage 1:34 Why was Harriet Tubman so important to the Reconstruction? 0:44 Things you take for granted are the ones you miss the most 1:33 Sights and sounds from the Beaufort Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony 1:19 Semi-pro soccer is coming to Hilton Head 3:21 'Lowcountry to the bone': Woody Collins remembers long-time friend Capt. Billy North 0:32 This resident is keeping her fingers crossed with announcement of Margaritaville 2:45 Beaufort County Council votes down Hilton Head National zoning request 1:01 An aerial tour of Hunting Island Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Volunteers with Hilton Head Island Sea Turtle Protection Project found a disoriented sea turtle on Tuesday morning, past the dunes and walking in the wrong direction on Hilton Head Island. With the help of lifeguards with Hilton Head Island Shore and Beach Services, the group eventually got the 400-pound turtle back into the ocean. Holly Feltner Hilton Head Island Sea Turtle Protection Project

