Oops! Tourist accidentally hooks baby shark at Folly Field Beach

A Hilton Head Island tourist had a surprising catch Friday evening.
Connor Duell was fishing off the shore of Folly Field Beach when he reeled in a baby shark.
The Fort Mitchell, Ky., native was spending the week on Hilton Head on vacation.
As far as fishing goes, it looks like it will be a trip to remember.
The baby shark wasn’t even the first surprise catch on Friday.
“We caught a stingray about 10 minutes ago,” Duell said.
Even though he wasn’t expecting to catch a shark from the shore, Duell said it wasn’t the first shark he’d caught that week.
“We caught a bunch of sharks on a charter fishing trip,” he said.
The family knew not to try to keep the shark after the accidental capture.
Duell grabbed the shark as soon as he got it to shore, and his father immediately began removing the hook.
After allowing a young boy to snap a quick photograph, Duell released the shark into the water.
The shark struggled for a minute, and then made its way back into the ocean.
According to Hilton Head Island’s municipal code, it is illegal to fish for sharks from the beach.
But as hiltonheadsurffishing.com explains, sometimes it’s unavoidable.
“If you catch a shark, release it,” the website says. “It is nearly impossible not to catch the small sharks, so keep fishing and just let them go.”
It is also illegal to fish or surf cast in designated swimming areas on Hilton Head Island, according to the municipal code.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of enforcing the island’s beach regulations. Anyone found intentionally fishing for sharks from the beach or fishing in a designated swimming area is subject to fines up to $500 per offense.
Ashley Jean Reese: 843-706-8155, @Reese_Ashley
Comments