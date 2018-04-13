Beaufort County school superintendent is in running for out-of-state job

Beaufort County School District superintendent Jeff Moss is a semi-finalist for state superintendent of Alabama.
His name is among a list of seven candidates the Alabama Board of Education announced Friday morning, according to AL.com, the online website for several Alabama newspapers.
In a special called board meeting in Montgomery on Friday, the board will use a scoring method developed by search firm Ray and Associates to narrow the list of candidates to three who will interview April 20 — one day before the Beaufort County Board of Education holds a $76 million referendum.
In 2014, a year after Moss was hired on a five-year contract, the board chose to extend his contract to 2020.
Moss became a controversial community figure in the fallout from the hiring of his wife for a high-paying, newly-created district level job in 2015. He pleaded "unintentional and inadvertent" guilt to two ethics violations in August 2016.
He sold his Beaufort home in August, but dispelled the idea that he was looking elsewhere for a job.
“I plan on living and working in Beaufort County for many years. I’ve sold my house, and I’m currently residing in the county and looking for another house," Moss said in a prepared statement in October.
AL.com reports 41 applicants applied in the national superintendent search.
The other six semi-finalists include:
- Kimber Halliburton - Director of Schools in Washington County, Tennessee
- Eric Mackey - Executive Director of the School Superintendents of Alabama
- Maria Pitre-Martin - Deputy State Superintendent in North Carolina
- Kathy Murphy - Superintendent in Hoover City Schools
- Craig Pouncey - Superintendent in Jefferson County Schools
- Robert Scott - former Education Commissioner in Texas, currently with the Texas Star Alliance
This story will be updated.
Moss’ contract can be terminated by:
- “Mutual agreement of the parties,” in which a severance agreement is likely negotiated between the board and Moss;
- Disability of the superintendent;
- “Discharge for just cause,” which is based on conduct considered “seriously prejudicial to the district” or “constitutes neglect of duty, incompetence or unprofessional conduct”;
- Unilateral termination, which requires a seven board member vote and would result in Moss’ being entitled to severance pay of twelve months’ salary or the balance due on his contract, whichever is less;
- Death of the superintendent.
Comments