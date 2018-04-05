Top Beaufort County school district official announces resignation

Beaufort County School District attorney Drew Davis will resign his post as the district’s in-house lawyer effective May 31, according to district spokesman Jim Foster.

Davis notified board members and key district staff of his resignation Tuesday, Foster said.

A call to Davis on Thursday morning was not immediately returned.

His resignation comes amid the district’s involvement in an FBI investigation. More recently, the Supreme Court of South Carolina’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel opened an investigation into Davis after a school board member filed a complaint, alleging professional misconduct on Davis' part. Foster said Davis applied for his new job late last year. He declined to say what the new job is.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Davis is the district’s first in-house lawyer. He is the third highest-paid district employee.

The board voted 9-1 to hire him in July 2014. From the beginning, his position has been a source of controversy, in part because Davis was hired before passing the South Carolina Bar Exam and was paid during the nine months he prepared for the exam.

The board defended its hiring of Davis, citing significant cost savings from a reduced reliance on outside counsel.

Davis presented data to the board last spring that he said showed his position has saved the district hundreds of thousands of dollars. For example, according to Davis, the district spent close to $520,000 in the 2010 fiscal year. With Davis’ salary of $125,000 and about $90,000 in outside legal fees for the 2016 fiscal year, the district spent close to half of what average legal fees accounted for before his hire, Davis said.

While the hiring application for the district’s general counsel noted that the position reports to and is annually evaluated by both the superintendent and board, Davis’ contract was made only with the district and signed by Moss. Per the terms of the agreement, the superintendent evaluates him and holds unilateral termination power.

Some board members have questioned Davis’ performance and to whom his loyalty lies.

After some board members questioned the accuracy of his advice offered behind closed doors when the board learned the U.S. Attorney’s Office subpoenaed two district employees, they pressed him over email for the source of his statements, to which Davis responded, “I represent the district and stand by my position.”

The district will post the job opening on its website "at some point," Foster said.

This story will be updated.