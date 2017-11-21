Beaufort County high school teacher accused of kissing student; investigation ongoing

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations of a Battery Creek High School teacher kissing a “female juvenile student,” according to a sheriff’s report made available late Monday afternoon.
The Beaufort County School District has put the teacher on paid administrative leave, district spokesman Jim Foster said Tuesday. Foster declined to name the teacher, citing it as a personnel matter.
The police report did not name the teacher, but when contacted Tuesday afternoon, sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage identified the teacher as Fabian Jaimes.
A LinkedIn profile of a person with the same name lists him as a Spanish teacher at Battery Creek High. He started working for the district in August 2015 and spent years before as a teacher in Colombia, South America, according to the profile.
Attempts to send a message to Jaimes’ district email address were unsuccessful. He was not listed on the school’s staff directory as of Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re aware of the allegations and assisting the Sheriff’s Office with their investigation,” Foster said. “We are also conducting our own internal review.”
Foster said he did not have a timeline for when the district’s internal investigation will be completed.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity at the school about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the incident report. Deputies interviewed the accused teacher, the student, school officials and parents, none of whom is named in the report.
Summaries of the interviews were not included in the report. The ages of the teacher and the student, as well as the circumstances of the alleged incident, were also not listed.
The Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Section requested that the office’s Northern Investigations Section look into the allegations, according to the report.
“At this time there are no criminal charges pending on the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing,” the report said.
Bromage declined Tuesday to comment further, citing an active investigation.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
