Parents, Superintendent Moss wants to hear from you

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

September 19, 2017 1:34 PM

Parents with questions or concerns about Beaufort County School District will have an opportunity to address the district’s leader, Superintendent Jeff Moss, at six town halls held this fall throughout the county.

▪  Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m., Hilton Head Island High School media center

▪  Sept. 26, 6 p.m., Whale Branch Early College High

▪  Oct. 10, 6 p.m., Bluffton High

▪  Oct. 24, 6 p.m., Battery Creek High

▪  Nov. 14, 6 p.m., Bluffton Middle (Spanish-language town hall)

▪  Nov. 16, 6 p.m., Beaufort High

Town halls will also be held in the spring. The spring town hall meeting for the Bluffton cluster will be at May River High School.

Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer

