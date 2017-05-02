Who wore it best? Bluffton High’s 2017 prom in photos

Throughout prom season, The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette asked students and parents throughout Beaufort County to share with us their images from the big night. And the response was overwhelming.
One of the schools that shared the most with us was Bluffton High. We recently scoured through our entire list of submissions to pick out our favorite 15 images of Bluffton High students on prom night.
See anyone you recognize?
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
Comments