School district warns parents, local businesses against giving money to sports company

The Beaufort County School District is warning parents and local businesses that a company soliciting financial sponsorships on behalf of Bluffton High School athletics is in no way affiliated with the school.
Nor is the company associated with any school in Beaufort County.
The district received word Tuesday that a company calling itself Touchdown Sports has been contacting area residents and asking them to purchase sports-related items, such as stadium banners, posters and T-shirts, to benefit school athletic programs.
Jim Foster, spokesman for the district, said he has alerted area chambers of commerce and is hoping to get the message out county-wide in case the company widens the scope of its sales calls.
“Anyone with questions about the validity of any solicitation made on behalf of a district school should always contact that school for more information (before giving money),” Foster said in an email.
The (Fort-Worth) Star-Telegram published an investigative report last week that Touchdown Sports, a Texas-based business, has been targeting school districts across the nation and accused of misrepresenting its relationship with local athletics programs.
“While experts say the alleged scam borders on illegal, they contend the business model is certainly ethically challenged,” the newspaper reported.
Comments