Hilton Head Island Senior Center hosting seminar on photo scanning

The Hilton Head Island Senior Center will host a seminar on photo scanning at 10 a.m. Thursday at the center, 70 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite L, Hilton Head, according to a news release.
John Barrett, owner of Tall Pines Photography, will teach about photo scanning and ways to preserve old photographs.
Pre-registration is required by Wednesday. Call the Hilton Head Island Senior Center at 843-785-6444 to register. This event is free and open to the public.
For more information on this seminar or for information on becoming a member of the center, call the number above or visit www.islandreccenter.org.
Comments