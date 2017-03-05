Introduction to Computing class set at Hilton Head Island Senior Center

The Hilton Head Island Senior Center will host an “Introduction to Computing” seminar at 1:30 p.m. March 7 at the center, 70 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite L on Hilton Head.
Jack Wilfore will present a basic introduction to computers and the world of computing for true beginners, according to a news release.
Pre-registration is required by March 6. Call the Hilton Head Island Senior Center at 843-785-6444 to register. This event is free and open to the public.
For more information on this computing seminar or for information on becoming a member of the center, call us at 843-785-6444 or go to www.islandreccenter.org.
